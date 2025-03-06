The next Minecraft Live is planned for later this month

HQ

Mojang has revealed when the next Minecraft Live show will be taking place. Set for the coming weeks on March 22, the show promises to reveal information related to "game drops" and A Minecraft Movie, which will be opening in cinemas shortly after in early April.

Specifically, Mojang adds: "We'll feature never-before-seen game drop content, go direct to our developers for the top-secret insights, and let you know what's happening in the wider world of Minecraft. The upcoming show really is packed so be sure to tune in to get the news first-hand."

The show will happen on March 22 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and you can see its announcement trailer below.