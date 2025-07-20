The next Masters 1000 in Toronto suffers three significant withdrawals

HQ

The ATP Masters 1000 Toronto 2025, or Canadian Open, is the big tournament in the ATP circuit after Wimbledon, as part of a hard court season in North America leading up to the US Open late August. It it set to start on July 26, but there will be three sensible absences: Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper and Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 1, 4 and 6, respectively, have all announced that they will miss the Canadian Open. This makes Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, world No. 2, 3 and 4, as big favourites for the title in Toronto. The place of the three players that withdrew will be filled by Carballés, Ofner and Safiullin.

However, let's not understimate other players who are coming in hot this year, like Ben Shelton or Jakub Mensik or Andrey Rublev. Last year, the Canadian Open was won by Australian Alexei Popyrin, current World No. 24, and in 2022 it was won by Pablo Carreño Busta, currently World No. 92. Do you think one of the top seeded players will take the win this year, or will we have another surprise winner?