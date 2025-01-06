The next Mass Effect could be eyeing a return to Paragon and Renegade systems

HQ

While most people played Paragon in the Mass Effect games, in the first two titles especially BioWare did a great job in ensuring that Renegade playthroughs didn't just feel like an evil option, instead making a Renegade Shepard more of a take no prisoners type of character, who didn't care who he hurt so long as he got the job done.

In Mass Effect 4, it seems that both the Paragon and Renegade systems will be coming back. Project director Michael Gamble recently tweeted about the choice-based systems, saying that while most people did pick Paragon, it's important to have Renegade. "The ability to choose is stronger than the number of people playing any option," Gamble said.

Now, an eagle-eyed fan online has also spotted that in the teaser image for the new Mass Effect's protagonist, you can see the outline of the Paragon symbol, with them taking that as confirmation the systems will return. Gamble responded to the post, though, saying that we'll just have to wait and see.

Do you think Paragon and Renegade should return in the next Mass Effect?