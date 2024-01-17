The next major expansion for the Free League's Alien role-playing game has been released

HQ

The latest module for Free League's incredibly well-produced Alien roleplaying game is now available. Building Better Worlds, a tasty book full of useful material that every game master worth their salt should definitely have on their shelf. The content will allow you to run brand new campaigns focusing on colonisers and explorers, the poor bastards who get to be the first to set foot on all sorts of inhospitable planets.

Building Better Worlds is available to pick up from Free League's website for 478 kronor (around £35) and includes, among other things:



History of Colonization - the story of humanity's reach for the stars.



Creating Explorers & Colonists - expanded character creation rules for life on the frontier.



Gear & Ships - an extensive chapter with new gear and spaceships, gloriously illustrated.



Extrasolar Species Catalog - new Xenomorphic creatures to encounter.



The Lost Worlds - the framework and backstory for a frontier campaign.



Expeditions - six thrilling expeditions into uncharted space, playable in any order.



The Endgame - the final showdown with everything at stake.



The Appendix - create your own frontier and colonize it.



Sounds great to us, and of course we'll be diving into the book ourselves as soon as we get our Xenomorph paws on it.

Do you play the Alien role-playing game and is Building Better Worlds a module you will get?