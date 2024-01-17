The next major expansion for the Free League's Alien role-playing game has been released

The latest module for Free League's incredibly well-produced Alien roleplaying game is now available. Building Better Worlds, a tasty book full of useful material that every game master worth their salt should definitely have on their shelf. The content will allow you to run brand new campaigns focusing on colonisers and explorers, the poor bastards who get to be the first to set foot on all sorts of inhospitable planets.
Building Better Worlds is available to pick up from Free League's website for 478 kronor (around £35) and includes, among other things:
Sounds great to us, and of course we'll be diving into the book ourselves as soon as we get our Xenomorph paws on it.
Do you play the Alien role-playing game and is Building Better Worlds a module you will get?