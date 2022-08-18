The next James Bond will be much younger

HQ

Daniel Craig has retired and No Time to Die was his last round as the 007 agent with a license to kill. Unsurprisingly, speculation has been rife as to who will be the next person to play James Bond, and now it looks like the search process has actually begun. IGN reports that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are looking for a younger star in his 30s.

To put it all in perspective, Daniel Craig was 38 the first time he played the secret agent. Sean Connery was 32 when he filmed Dr. No, Roger Moore was 46, Timothy Dalton was 41 and Pierce Brosnan was 42.

Which younger actor in his 30s could you see fitting the role of the next James Bond?