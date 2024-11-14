The next James Bond is signing up for a decade's worth of films

HQ

It often feels crazy to think that we still do not know the identity of the next James Bond. Despite Daniel Craig retiring from the character in 2021's No Time to Die, something we knew was happening before the film even arrived, it's now been over three years and no successor has been found or named. But that doesn't mean that the Broccoli family and Amazon MGM Studios aren't still searching for the right individual.

Speaking in an interview with The Independent, producer extraordinaire Barbara Broccoli has laid out the framework for what they're looking for in the next Bond and what kind of commitment the role will require.

It's mentioned that the next actor will be a man, that they'll likely be in their mid-30s, that the colour of their skin is not a given, and that whoever takes on the role is signing up for around a decade's worth of movies.

Michael G. Wilson, Broccoli's brother, also touched a little on how they expect the next Bond to impact the franchise, adding: "Every time we cast a new actor, the films change. It's the excitement of a new Bond, a new direction. Every one of these people who took on the role offered something new and different."

Who would you like to see taking over the duties of 007 next?