The next installment in the V/H/S franchise has been announced

It will reportedly "demonstrate the innovative capabilities of sci-fi."

During a New York Comic Con panel, Shudder revealed that a new instalment in the V/H/S franchise is in the works. The new film is planned to release in 2024 and will reportedly "demonstrate the capabilities of sci-fi."

Head of AMC Networks' Film Group Scott Shooman shared: "The V/H/S franchise has been terrifying and entertaining audiences for over a decade now thanks to the work of some of the genre's most gifted filmmakers. Following the massive success of V/H/S/85 and its previous installments on Shudder, it's clear that the filmmaking team won't be running out of unique ideas anytime soon. We're thrilled that the franchise is going in a bold, new direction that will surprise fans and newcomers alike, and demonstrate the innovative capabilities of sci-fi within the world of V/H/S."

The franchise's previous installment V/H/S/85 only released on Shudder last week and received a mixed reception from critics. At the time of writing, the film has a score of 5.7/10 on IMDb and a score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

