The next Google Stadia Connect is happening in July

Google has been mostly quiet with regards to Stadia over the last couple of weeks, and among the big-name games that have announced across different events and whatnot, many of them aren't coming to Stadia. The cloud gaming platform urgently needs more games, and that being the case, next month we will know more about the next round of titles set to hit Stadia.

That's because Google just announced a new online Stadia Connect for July 14. Nothing is confirmed on Twitter with regards to the time of the day when it will take place, but Connect videos are usually aired during the evening here in Europe, so bear that in mind.

Hopefully, we'll see a long list of new titles arriving on the service but will be a plus if they can also refresh the platform with some of the promising multiplayer features that were first unveiled more than a year ago.