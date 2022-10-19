The next generation of The Sims has been announced

EA has announced the next generation of The Sims as part of the recent Behind The Sims Summit. Known as The Sims: Project Rene, this game is said to be in its very early stages right now, but is set to "stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave," as a press release states.

It's also noted that Project Rene will expand on the series with "even more ways to play, tools to encourage creativity, and the ability to tell meaningful stories," and that in this game, players will have the chance to play alone, collaborate with other players, and even continue their game across different supported platforms.

As for what Rene actually stands for, EA has said that the word was chosen as it is "reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance and rebirth to represent the developer's renewed commitment for The Sims' bright future."

Otherwise, as was previously announced, the base The Sims 4 is now free across all platforms. New and returning players can also look forward to further support for this game, including more packs, kits, free updates, Express drops, and more expansions, with one arriving in early 2023 and bringing infants to the game.