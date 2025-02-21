The next game from the My Friend Pedro developer is as weird as you would expect

The folk over at DeadToast Entertainment are pretty well known for creating weird yet memorable indie video games. Their most recent title was the excellent and action-packed My Friend Pedro, but now the development team has revealed its upcoming effort, a game that you can actually play a portion of right now.

It's known as Shotgun Cop Man and it's a game about heading into Hell and apprehending and arresting Satan himself. It's described as a precision platformer where the aim is to "use your weaponry to move around the infernal landscapes of Hell itself - blasting yourself from place to place as you go," so quite My Friend Pedro-like when all things are said and done.

We're told in the announcement of the game that it will offer five unique weapon types to utilise, and 17 levels to complete, plus a boss fight, with each of the three levels also possessing unique challenges too, be it to kill all enemies, take no damage, or to complete the level within a time limit.

While you can see the announcement trailer for Shotgun Cop Man below, you can also head to Steam now to download a demo of the game and to experience much of what it has to offer for yourself. As for when it will be launching, all we're told is that it'll be coming to PC and Switch later this year.