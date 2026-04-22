The next era of Miles Morales comic books will begin this August

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While Peter Parker was regarded as the only Spider-Man worth a damn in the eyes of many fans for many, many years, the past decade has seen a huge resurgence in interest in Miles Morales. Thanks to the excellent Spider-Verse movies and Insomniac's games, Miles Morales has taken his place as one of the most beloved Spider-Folk, and this is only set to continue.

Marvel has announced a new comic book series revolving around Miles Morales, with this being a friendly neighbourhood adventure that takes place on the streets of Brooklyn, Miles' stomping ground.

Known as Miles Morales: Spider-Man, the comic series is regarded as a "new era" for the character, and as for what to expect from this adventure, the synopsis explains the following.

"Miles Morales is back in black (and red)! Spider-Mans thinks he has it allllll handled: homework, super villains... a new school crush?? No, no, Miles is focused on what matters: helping the good folks of Brooklyn. Friendly. Neighborhood. Spider-Manning at his best! But a vengeful villain from Jeff Morales' past with S.H.I.E.L.D. threatens to destroy not only Spider-Man, but the entire Morales family!"

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Written by Bryan Edward Hill and with art from Nico Leon and a cover from Simone Di Meo, the first issue of Miles Morales: Spider-Man will debut on August 12. You can see the cover art for the story below. This will also be the next great chapter for the character after Sara Pichelli "opened the door to a new generation of comic book artists with Ultimate Comics Spider-Man (2011)" as Leon described in a statement. For more from Pichelli, we recently had the chance to speak with the comic book veteran.