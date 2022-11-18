Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The next Doctor Who companion to be revealed later this evening

It will be all shown off during tonight's annual Children in Need show.

The showrunner behind Doctor Who, Russell T Davies has revealed when the companion of the next Doctor will be revealed, and surprisingly, it will be in a few hours time during this year's Children in Need show.

As stated by Russell in a post on Instagram, "TONIGHT! What what what?! Doctor Who's new companion revealed live on Children In Need, BBC One! Exciting! And hey, I know times are tough, but if you could donate, that would be amazing, it's the best cause."

This individual, whoever they so happen to be, is expected to join the long-running science-fiction series when Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor, taking the reins from returning fan-favourite David Tennant, who is looking after the Tardis for a few special episodes in 2023.

