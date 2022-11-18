The next Doctor Who companion to be revealed later this evening

HQ

The showrunner behind Doctor Who, Russell T Davies has revealed when the companion of the next Doctor will be revealed, and surprisingly, it will be in a few hours time during this year's Children in Need show.

As stated by Russell in a post on Instagram, "TONIGHT! What what what?! Doctor Who's new companion revealed live on Children In Need, BBC One! Exciting! And hey, I know times are tough, but if you could donate, that would be amazing, it's the best cause."

This individual, whoever they so happen to be, is expected to join the long-running science-fiction series when Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Fifteenth Doctor, taking the reins from returning fan-favourite David Tennant, who is looking after the Tardis for a few special episodes in 2023.