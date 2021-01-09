Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Dragon Ball FighterZ

The next DLC fighter for Dragon Ball FighterZ is being showcased January 10

Super Baby 2 is the next fighter to be joining the game.

It's now been three years since its release and Dragon Ball FighterZ is still receiving brand new content. Super Baby 2, the fourth character in DLC Pass 3, is about to join the game and Bandai Namco is hosting a special showcase on January 10 to give an in-depth look into the character. This stream will be hosted on the game's official Twitch channel and will take place 19:00 BST/ 20:00 CET.

Following the stream, Super Baby 2 will be made an official part of the roster on January 15. To be able to play as Super Baby 2, players will need to either purchase DLC Pass 3 for £16.99 or purchase him separately for the cost of £3.99.

Will you be purchasing Super Baby 2 when he becomes available?

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

