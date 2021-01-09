The next DLC fighter for Dragon Ball FighterZ is being showcased January 10

You're watching Advertisements

It's now been three years since its release and Dragon Ball FighterZ is still receiving brand new content. Super Baby 2, the fourth character in DLC Pass 3, is about to join the game and Bandai Namco is hosting a special showcase on January 10 to give an in-depth look into the character. This stream will be hosted on the game's official Twitch channel and will take place 19:00 BST/ 20:00 CET.

Following the stream, Super Baby 2 will be made an official part of the roster on January 15. To be able to play as Super Baby 2, players will need to either purchase DLC Pass 3 for £16.99 or purchase him separately for the cost of £3.99.

