The next Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid may be played at a European stadium

FC Barcelona hoped that the renovation work at the Camp Nou stadium would be advanced enough so that games in half of the 2024-25 season would be played there. The club has been playing for a few years at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, home of the 1992 Olympics, as a loan from Barcelona's city hall to the club.

However, works are taking longer than expected. The club will continue playing at the Olímpic until late April, but will not be able to keep playing at that stadium after that because it will be the venue of two Rolling Stones concerts on May 10 and 15. That puts into question what would happen with the final home games of Barcelona of the season, that include a Clásico (FC Barcelona-Real Madrid) on May 11, as well as a hypothetical Champions League semi-final.

On Thursday, radio station SER Catalunya said that the club is studying the possibility of moving those games elsewhere. That would be particularly important for the Clásico, as they feel that a match of such importance should be played in front of the largest crowd possible. That is why the club is apparently thinking of moving the Clásico to a different stadium outside of Spain, in Europe.

That is just an idea, but so far it's still early to tell, and no decision has been made, which would require approval from the rival club as well as the Spanish Football Federation. In the meantime, the club has just started an auction (from January 23 to February 13) selling items like penalty spots, corner flags, photographs and even lockers from players such as Messi, Piqué or Ronaldinho.