The next chapter of Goosebumps will arrive on Disney+ in January

While it won't be here in time for the spookiest season of the year, Disney does have more Goosebumps lined up for its Disney+ users. The next chapter of the anthology series is known as Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and this will take us to Gravesend in Brooklyn to follow the lives of twins Cece and Devin Brewer as they spend a summer with their divorced dad, played by David Schwimmer.

While this sounds pleasant and fun, things soon spiral out of control as dark secrets are unearthed and a chain of events is activated that reveal a mystery and information about four teenagers who went missing back in 1994.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing will start streaming on Disney+ on January 10, and with that premiere getting ever closer, you can see the trailer for the show below.