The next chapter in the My Time at series takes us to the delightful Evershine

We've come to expect a quite familiar formula when it comes to the My Time at series. Following My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, Pathea Games has become synonymous for developing and delivering charming and sweet life-simulation games that really put a lot of agency and choices into the hands of the players. This will seemingly be changing a little bit for the next chapter in the series.

Known as My Time at Evershine, this game is set to launch as a Kickstarter project as soon as September 24, before ultimately getting a wider release that in a similar manner to Sandrock will eventually transition into a 1.0 build.

As for what this game will be, it will offer a new story-driven campaign approach that sees players taking on the duty of a Governor of a settlement on the outside of the Free Cities and overlooking the Duvos Empire. The idea will be to "recruit settlers, build infrastructure, tame the wilds, and lead your people to create a new idyllic stronghold for the Alliance filled with enchanting characters and memorable stories to enjoy."

The main difference will be that My Time at Evershine will have a more defined antagonist, a new art direction that aims to be more beautiful and realistic, complete multiplayer co-op support for up to four players, a deeper societal control suite that enables the player to command NPCs to do the mundane tasks they want to avoid, better and more complex relationships, and full mod support that can affect both the single and multiplayer modes.

While there is no word on how long Pathea will aim to keep My Time at Evershine as a Kickstarter project, creative director Zifei Wu has stated, "My Time at Sandrock cost a lot, like $12-million-a-lot, and still counting, we expect Evershine's budget to be somewhere in the ballpark as well." So that probably serves as an outline.

My Time at Evershine will eventually be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series and what is described as "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced." Expect more information on the game in the coming months, and until that is revealed, check out the reveal trailer below.