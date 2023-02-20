The next Capcom Cup has a first place prize of $1 million

HQ

It's common knowledge that by being very good at games you can earn yourself a good deal of cash. Now, if you're a pro Street Fighter player, you can look to bag yourself $1 million at the next Capcom Cup.

The next Capcom Pro Tour will be the first official Capcom tournament to use Street Fighter 6, though considering we've just seen Capcom Cup IX, we're going to have a bit of a wait to see the impressive prize funds.

The total prize pool will be $2 million, so even if a player doesn't come out on top, they're likely going home with a good bit of cash.

