The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map launches in less than two weeks

Treyarch promised earlier this week that we'd learn more about the next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies map on 115 Day (January 15), but what many didn't expect, considering the first post-launch map dropped in early December, was that the map would be debuting imminently.

The next map will arrive in time for Season 2 of the game, which kicks off on January 28. The map will take players to a dig-site area to uncover harrowing truths and secrets unearthed by a British archaeologist in the early 1900s. The map is set to be known as The Tomb, and while we haven't been given a proper trailer or glimpse of its setup just yet, a few teaser images and a bit of additional text help add some colour.

"After surviving the horrific events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya follow Gabriel Krafft's final words to a nearby excavation site to secure the Sentinel Artifact. Built on the remains of ancient burial grounds with suspected origins dating back to 2500 B.C.E., these catacombs went undisturbed for centuries until the early 1900s... and what lies beneath may run deeper than anyone ever imagined."

Treyarch has since spoken more about what they hope to achieve with The Tomb, adding that we can expect "an experience similar to Liberty Falls (by far our most-played Zombies map in recent years!), featuring tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability. Just like in Liberty Falls, we're delivering plenty of side Easter Eggs and even a reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past. That's all we'll say about that for now."

For those wondering if there is any connection or similarities with the dig-site map of Origins, all that Treyarch stated was that "every Zombies map in Black Ops 6 is an original location built from the ground-up for the mode... but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy a wink and a nod here and there."

With The Tomb almost here, expect to learn more about the map as Treyarch continues to lift the curtain on Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.