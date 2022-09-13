The next "big hunting game" is the brainchild of EA, Koei Tecmo and Omega Force

HQ

Last night Electronic Arts surprised us with a statement on its website in which it presented to the world its partnership with publisher Koei Tecmo and its studio Omega Force, creators of the Dinasty Warriors saga and most of the genre's musou exponents.

This new game has been touted as the next "great hunting game" and that it will be set in a Japanese feudal fantasy world. Speculation, of course, was not long in coming. Some point to something similar to Monster Hunter, while others are looking more towards something along the lines of Shadow of the Colossus or perhaps Attack of Titan.

"It's an honor to be partnering with EA Originals and to have the support of a team with such an incredible track record of releasing groundbreaking new games," said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo. "The EA team fully embraces our creative independence and have become invaluable partners offering both development and publishing support. Adding the global resources of EA with our own will help us introduce a new kind of hunting game to a global audience of players and expand our reach into global markets. I'm really looking forward to the day that gamers from around the world can play this new game."

The truth is that there will not be much time to speculate, because EA points out that the game will be officially presented in the coming days of this month, predictably in the Tokyo Game Show that begins next thursday.