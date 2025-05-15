The next Battlefield's campaign won't just be an action movie

HQ

While it might not always be best known for its campaigns, the next entry in the Battlefield series will see the return of a single-player story for those who want a break from blowing stuff up with their friends.

Speaking to Inverse, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme spoke about the influences they're bringing to Battlefield with this new campaign. "I'm a big fan of Lioness," said Campos-Oriola, referencing the show about an all-women team operating in the Middle East. "I really enjoyed Civil War," added Ducharme. "Some of the things that we're pushing [in this game], the film is actually a good reference."

"The elements we're really interested in is the concept of talented but ordinary people put in extraordinary situations," Campos-Oriola added. "That creates a very interesting dynamic in terms of relationships with other people. These are elements we're looking to capture in the single player."

The developers, who'd previously worked on the 2023 Dead Space Remake, revealed they've learned a lot about creating tension in a narrative, and how to bring that to Battlefield. "On Dead Space, we talked a lot about the curve of tension. How to go from beat to beat, having the highs and the lows to keep players hooked, and even play with their expectations a little bit," said Ducharme. "It's obviously very different in a game like Battlefield. But we still brought that mentality over."

So, don't expect the next Battlefield to just feature stuff blowing up every five minutes. It seems that we're going to experience an engaging campaign when the new Battlefield launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.