The next Battlefield will still get a reveal this summer

The next Battlefield is a bit of a weird one. Through Battlefield Labs, some people have played the game and we've seen clips leaked online, but it's very much unclear if any of it is the final product EA wants to show us.

The reveal of that near final product is coming this summer, but with radio silence at Summer Game Fest, some began to doubt whether the reveal was still coming. Global senior director of integrated communications for Battlefield at EA Andy McNamara has since calmed fan fears, saying that a reveal is still on the way for summer.

"The community will know when the reveal is coming. We are focused on Labs and preparing for the reveal this summer," he wrote on social media. Despite SGF having come and gone, there's still plenty of time left in summer for a reveal. Gamescom is waiting in August, after all, and between now and then perhaps EA will run their own Battlefield Direct to give the game the full focus it needs.

The next Battlefield will launch before April 2026 on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.