The next Battlefield will launch late 2021

EA had its quarterly investors call late yesterday and had a couple of interesting tidbits to share. One of them was about its next Battlefield game, which is launching next year, although very late. Fortunately, it will talk more about it during the spring, so a formal announcement shouldn't be too far off. EA CEO Andrew Wilson also added:

"We have rallied that entire studio around the development of Battlefield specifically. We've given them an extra year of development ... to ensure that they can, in fact, build a true next-gen vision around that game. DICE is one of the most talented studios on the planet, and we've been able to add leadership from our EA Sports business in David Rutter who understands both live services and the rigor of development. We've brought in talent from across the industry who have really bolstered our belief and our confidence in our ability to launch that game next year, so lots more to come in the next couple of months."

Laura Miele from EA also added the following:

"Every console generation DICE sets the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation. We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before."

Sounds like something to look forward to, doesn't it? Is there any specific era you hope this will be based on?

