The next Battlefield will be released before April 2026

HQ

Just the other day we finally got the first real sign of life from the next Battlefield, a game that is considered extremely important for the future of the series after Battlefield V and especially Battlefield 2042 quite severely missed EA's own sales targets.

For those who want to be the first to try the game, it is important to register your interest with Battlefield Labs, but we assume that there will also be some betas running during the year. And then it's probably time for release. So how do we know?

Well, EA boss Andrew Wilson says in connection with the company's quarterly report that the next Battlefield will be launched during the fiscal year 2026 - which ends on March 31, 2026.

We can assume that this year's Call of Duty will be launched at the end of October as in recent years, and the question is whether Battlefield will be released in connection with this, or whether EA wants to wait until later during the Christmas season, or early 2026. What do you think?