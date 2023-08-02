The next Battlefield will be a 'reimagination' of the franchise

HQ

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently said that the upcoming Battlefield game will be a "a reimagination of Battlefield as a truly connected ecosystem."

Wilson only mentioned the game in passing during a recent earnings call, so we don't have much more to go on. Following the bonfire that was Battlefield 2042, though, it seemed EA went back to the drawing board, and is now planning to release another multiplayer game as well as a single-player title.

What are you hoping to see in the next Battlefield game?