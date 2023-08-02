Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The next Battlefield will be a 'reimagination' of the franchise

It sounds like EA is making big steps towards changing the tired formula of its shooter franchise.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently said that the upcoming Battlefield game will be a "a reimagination of Battlefield as a truly connected ecosystem."

Wilson only mentioned the game in passing during a recent earnings call, so we don't have much more to go on. Following the bonfire that was Battlefield 2042, though, it seemed EA went back to the drawing board, and is now planning to release another multiplayer game as well as a single-player title.

What are you hoping to see in the next Battlefield game?

