The next Batman game is seemingly headed for PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next

It was obvious already during the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that something was not right, when one after another of Rocksteady's (Batman: Arkham series) heavyweights chose to drop out. And sure enough, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bombed like a vegan restaurant at a Texas BBQ cook-off.

Recently, however, there have been clear signs via job listings that indicate they've finally made a sensible decision and decided to return to the Batman universe. Now, another job posting has caught the attention of Hazzadorgamin (via Bluesky) and this one reveals something very interesting, namely that the game seems to be heading to PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next.

More specifically, we can read that Batman's adventures "will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series and Next generation of consoles". Considering that it takes about five years to make a major game today, a premiere in 2030 seems quite reasonable and there are probably few of us who do not believe that the next generation is in full swing by then.

That said, it's not particularly surprising, but it is interesting and it's one of the first times we've officially heard of active development for a new console generation.