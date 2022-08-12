The next animated Mortal Kombat movie will debut this October

HQ

It's become a bit of a tradition for Warner Bros. to release annual animated Mortal Kombat movies, as over the last couple of years, we've had Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Well, now we can add yet another movie that will be joining this series, with this very flick known as Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind.

This movie will tell the story of how the iconic fighter Kenshi Takahashi was blinded, and will see various other recognisable Mortal Kombat characters making an appearance as part of this journey. The trailer, which you can watch below, gave us a look at Kano, Erron Black, Shang Tsung, Ferra Torr, and Kabal, all of whom make appearances.

As for when this movie is set to release, that is set for October 4, with the movie heading straight to release on Blu-Ray and digital platforms.