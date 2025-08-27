The newly resurrected Acclaim is having their first ever event next month

HQ

Although Acclaim was certainly not synonymous with quality, it is a game publisher that many of us grew up with, and they still managed to release numerous classics. But in 2004, they filed for bankruptcy (as mentioned, quality was not always their top priority), only to be resurrected under new management in 2025.

We don't know which games they will focus on, but we won't have to wait very long to find out. In a new video, the company explains that on September 10, we can look forward to a first event with "new surprises, exclusive content, and announcements you won't want to miss."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that this new Acclaim will be more successful than the old one and hope for some exciting announcements.

What are your first thoughts about Acclaim?