The newly announced GEM Awards will hold their first edition in Seville, Spain in April

The spring GEM Awards event was unveiled this morning at the FITUR international trade fair in Madrid, where awards will be presented to the best of the video games industry with direct participation from gamers and the public. The event is expected to reach millions of video game enthusiasts and 15,000 attendees. In addition, there will be activities for all tastes: video game tournaments, developers' work tables and a B2B networking area, as well as a large commercial and game demonstration area.

But the central focus of the first GEM Awards, to be held in Seville from 24-27 April 2025 at FIBES 2, will be the awards ceremony, scheduled for Saturday 26 April. Decisions on the winners will be determined directly by the gamer community, who will be able to participate and vote via the GEM platform, which launches today. The organisers insist that this gala wants to "break with the traditional scheme to offer an authentically fun and rebellious experience".

