The New York healthcare CEO shooter has a weird connection to Civilization

HQ

Earlier this week, the internet was set ablaze as the search for the shooter of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson continued. Now, it is believed that 26-year-old Luigi Magione was the shooter, and he has been arrested and charged with murder by NYPD.

However, as discovered by NBC, Magione had quite the digital footprint. A YouTube account, Twitter/X account, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Regarding LinkedIn, Magione revealed he had worked at Firaxis as part of a UI development internship on Civilization VI.

The internship ran from May 2016 until August 2017. When PC Gamer reached out for comment, Firaxis responded by saying "as a practice, we do not comment on former employees."

It seems as this case develops, it will only become more interesting, as more details are revealed about this shooter.

This is an ad: