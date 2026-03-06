The new Xbox console redefines the concept of a gaming console

HQ

Most people had already understood for a long time that this was in the works. The days when consoles could be kept secret are long gone, and today tens of thousands of people are involved in these projects, making it impossible to keep them under wraps. But... you can't say that Microsoft has tried to do that with the new Xbox console either. On the contrary, they have repeatedly said that they have a new one in the works, and they haven't been shy about the hype surrounding its performance.

What will the new Xbox console look like (image created with AI)? We won't know for a while yet, but one might suspect that Microsoft will choose a design that differs from the Xbox Series X in order to distance itself.

Perhaps most notable is former Xbox head Sarah Bond's statement that we can look forward to "the largest technical leap you will have ever seen", but just a few months ago she also said that "the next-gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience". We are, of course, used to bold statements, but these are so pointed that Microsoft will be severely punished if it does not deliver at least close to that. A victory march will then be replaced by mocking memes, and they know that, of course.

But the fact is that it is backed up by tech insiders. The renowned and highly knowledgeable AMD expert KeplerL2 has said, among other things, that all games, 100%, will look better on the next Xbox than on the PlayStation 6:

This is an ad:

"I don't see how PS6 can match Magnus, it has fewer CPU cores, lower CPU frequency, fewer CUs, fewer ROPs, lower GPU frequency, less cache and memory bandwidth. It's not a huge difference but Magnus should have better performance in 100% of games unlike this gen where it's more of a 50/50."

Asha Sharma had the honour of presenting the new Xbox console, but she obviously didn't put this together during her ten days as boss; what we see now is entirely Phil Spencer's work. // Microsoft

That's why it's exciting that Microsoft has now started to really hype it up. On Thursday evening, the new Xbox boss Asha Sharma announced via social media announced that the working name for the new console is Project Helix, and we also got a logo. Whether Helix will actually be the final name is unclear; so far, Microsoft has chosen other names for the finished product - which is a shame because they have always ended up choosing a worse option (I can't decide whether One or Series S/X is the worst). Personally, I think Helix is spot on, combined with a DNA strand that connects PCs, consoles and games.

This is an ad:

Sharma's brief post consists mainly of five exciting details, one of which is the name Helix, but let's break down the other four: "Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week!"

First and foremost, she states that the new console "will lead in performance," thus jumping on the hype train that Sarah Bond, as well as Phil Spencer, have been helping to build. It will indeed be a powerful console; there's no backing down on that.

The idea of releasing a new console long before Sony is ready to replace its own is reminiscent of the strategy Microsoft successfully chose with the Xbox 360, when Sony continued with the PlayStation 2 for another year.

The second thing is, of course, that she directly confirms the rumours that it will be a hybrid console that also runs PC games. It doesn't say that it will be able to run games from the Epic Games Store and Steam, but we can almost assume that it will, and ROG Xbox Ally works that way. This is incredibly exciting, because it means a number of things. For example, it will probably be free to play online on Helix. Multiplayer on PC is free. It will also be possible to download free games from the Epic Games Store every week, or buy some of the much cheaper games offered via Steam that are not even available on other consoles.

Perhaps the strangest thing, which I think many console gamers will find difficult to really grasp, is that it basically means that it no longer matters how much the next Xbox sells. It's "just" a PC, albeit tucked into a slightly smaller chassis with green details. One of many computer models. If it sells worse than the Virtual Boy, it will not significantly affect this platform; if it sells better than the PlayStation 2, paradoxically, it will not significantly affect it either, as it is still only a PC model, and there are an estimated two billion PC gamers in the world. It may possibly affect demand for the service that transforms Windows into a controller-driven gaming platform, but even that is not certain, as it is likely to be a software solution that more people will be able to use.

During the Activision Blizzard acquisition, information leaked that Microsoft was working on a new controller, and we have heard rumours about this on several occasions over the past year. It will likely be released for Helix. // Microsoft

The third thing I take away from her statement is that we will be able to play our Xbox games. I assume that means backward compatibility. Microsoft has been incredibly good at this, and being able to continue playing my old games is obviously a big bonus. Perhaps the extra performance will contribute to even better backward compatibility (just like with the Xbox Series X), but that remains to be seen. But... does that also mean that dedicated Xbox games will be released in the future? Perhaps, but my spontaneous reaction is to say no.

Finally, we have the fourth remaining thing, which is that we will see more at the Game Developers Concerence, which takes place between 9 and 13 March, which is already next week. A normally sleepy event is therefore set to be really exciting this year, and if we look at Microsoft's programme, they have a lot planned (so much that, in retrospect, we should perhaps have realised that something was afoot), not least Building for the Future with Xbox, Press Start: Get Your PC Game Ready for Xbox in One Day and Build Once, Play Anywhere: PlayFab Powers Xbox Cross-Platform Game Services. So expect lots of news about the future of Xbox, how the ecosystem will work, new features and more.

Games released several years later for PlayStation 5, such as Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5, have sold just as well, so perhaps Microsoft can have its cake and eat it too by letting Helix go first before others get a share of the leftovers?

With all that said, there is still a lot we don't know. Not least what it will cost in these times of component shortages, what the new controller will look like, whether it will be possible to update the hardware, whether other companies will be allowed to manufacture Helix, and when it will be released.

In addition, there is the elephant in the room: what about exclusive games? There is no doubt that the Xbox brand has suffered from the lack of exclusives, but there is also no doubt that Microsoft has made money from the PlayStation releases. Asha Sharma has made statements that have led fans to believe that there may be some changes to the multi-format strategy, and Sony also seems keen to backtrack on the concept a little. It seems unlikely that they would leave PlayStation again, but it would not be entirely unreasonable for them to start working more with time exclusives. Consider, for example, the idea that The Elder Scrolls VI would be a launch title for the console and would not be available on other formats for a year.

An interesting side effect of the hybrid approach is that Xbox Play Anywhere becomes even more appealing. The games you buy for your Xbox today will be playable as PC titles with significant graphics upgrades thanks to Helix.

Expect more answers about the future next week, even though we won't know everything, of course. As usual, we will cover everything here at Gamereactor, and it should be very interesting to hear what is said about Xbox Helix. The fact that Microsoft is willing to invest in this way bodes well, and it will be exciting to see how Asha Sharma plans to boost Xbox sales again after a few really tough years for the green team.