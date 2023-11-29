The new Xbox boss seems to imply something Xbox 360 related

HQ

With The Game Awards only being nine days away, the new Xbox boss Sarah Bond suddenly decided to tease something related to Xbox 360. She made a post on X including just the Xbox 360 logo without providing any context, and thus encouraging her followers to speculate what it's all about.

As Microsoft recently bought Activision Blizzard, it could be related to the backwards compatibility program being reopened with classic Activision titles being added (probably mainly Call of Duty, but we know a lot of people miss the Transformers games from High Moon Studios as well as older Tony Hawk's Pro Skater titles, Guitar Hero and more). There have also been rumors claiming that the Xbox 360 classics Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would get remasters, so could this be what Bond is teasing?

Some more colorful guesses are that Xbox Series X (which is rumored to get a mid-gen refresh next year) is getting a new look reminiscent of Xbox 360, or that a mini-version of Xbox 360 will be released with a selection of built in games.

What do you think - and hope - Sarah Bond is implying with her post? We'll likely get the answer on The Game Awards.