The new Xbox Adaptive Joystick controller is now available

HQ

Microsoft wants to bring accessibility to the world of gaming. At the recent Microsoft Ability Summit, it announced the arrival of the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, a device that reminds us of the Wii remote controls, but designed to improve the gaming experience for people with reduced mobility. It is available now for 29.99 euros from the Microsoft Store.

The controller has been designed in collaboration with the community of gamers with disabilities and is designed to be easily integrated into different gaming configurations, compatible with Xbox X/S Series, Xbox One, and Windows 11 PCs. It can also be complemented with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox Wireless Controller, and Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller to personalise the gaming experience.

Accessibility is a cornerstone of Xbox's strategy. With 429 million gamers with some form of disability, the launch of the device reinforces the US brand's commitment to inclusivity.

For more details on usage and integration, please see the Xbox support page.