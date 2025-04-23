A new War Within update comes to World of Warcraft

HQ

World of Warcraft continues to receive content all these years later with the new The War Within update, which is available now. Patch 11.1.5 adds immediate content to the title, with more to follow in the coming weeks. The War Within brings with it new events, improvements to UI elements and more challenges for all players.

The additions you can enjoy now are the new world event called Dusk. Queen Ansurek has fallen and you can now take on the Sureki forces to defend the Arathi alongside new allies from the Flame Radiance faction. New weekly feats bring more rewards for defeating formidable foes and include a new renown log for exclusive rewards. Adding to this event is the reuse time manager, the new UI element, to make it easier to keep track of powers.

As mentioned, more content is coming in the coming months. Starting on May 20, the horrifying visions return, with corrupted, Void of N'Zoth-tinged versions of Stormwind and Orgrimmar. To enjoy the content, they add solo and party modes, with adjustable difficulty levels to guide your team's progression. This includes new masks, warped talent trees, and rewards such as mounts, pets, and transfiguration sets.

The final new feature arrives on June 3 and runs until July 15, the Ruthless Duos event makes an appearance. For this, take on Azeroth enemies in a variety of boss battles and overcome dynamic waves with replayability options for any player level and new rewards.

If you are interested in more content and information, you can check it out on the World of Warcraft website.