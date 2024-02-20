The new Wallace & Gromit movie will have a crazy robotic gnome as the villain

HQ

Wallace & Gromit might not be the first thing you think of when you hear memorable villains, but the claymation series of shorts and movies has had its fair share of baddies. There's Piella Bakewell, who tries to murder Wallace as soon as he sets up a bakery, Preston the robot dog who turns sheep into dog meat, and the master criminal Feathers McGraw, who is also a penguin.

Now, we can add a crazy robot gnome to the line-up. Aardman's co-founder Peter Lord told Radio 4 a bit more about the upcoming movie and what we can expect from it.

"Of course, it's set in Wallaceland, wherever that is, somewhere oop north, and there's beautiful industrial buildings and miles of terraces and canals and all kinds of stuff," he said. "And Wallace has gone completely bonkers, making machines for every conceivable purpose and he invents a robotic gnome, which is kind of perfect. A garden gnome but robotic."

The new film is expected to arrive on the BBC and Netflix in time for Christmas. Keep an eye out for more news.