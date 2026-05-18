The new VW ID. Polo also comes in a GTI variant

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The GTI name is legendary, and for the first time ever it's appearing on a fully electric car. This is the ID. Polo GTI. It produces 223bhp from a single electric motor and packs a 52-kWh battery, good for a claimed 0-100 kilometer time of 6.8 seconds and up to 420 kilometers of range according to the WLTP standard. Adaptive dampers, a bespoke GTI chassis setup and an electronically controlled differential all come as standard, while the styling gets the usual GTI treatment with red accents, chunkier bumpers and 19-inch wheels.

As could be expected, reactions online have been all over the place, particularly because the 1540 kilogram car is around 240 kilograms heavier than the GTI it's replacing, therefore appearing slower by comparison. It also seems to be outpaced by direct rivals like the Mini John Cooper Works EV, and the Alpine A290.

However, it has yet to be properly reviewed, and maybe given the GTI's penchant for offering everything, both speed, comfort, spaciousness and particular handling characteristics, it'll be a different story.