The new voice of Princess Peach has been revealed

Last month, Samantha Kelly, the voice behind both Princess Peach and Toad in the Mario universe, announced that after 18 years of service, Nintendo had replaced her. She expressed her disappointment, stating that she was "sad" and that she "truly would have wanted to voice Peach and Toad forever".

At the time, we didn't know who would replace her, but after listening to the new Peach in Mario Kart World for a long time, the new actress has now made herself known via Instagram. It turns out to be Courtney Lin, whom we have previously heard in everything from Starfield to Smite and Return to Monkey Island. So far, however, she has mostly played minor roles.

Lin herself writes that she is "Eternally grateful to @nintendoamerica for trusting me to help carry the legacy of this icon", and we wish her luck in her role as princess and hope that she also gets at least 18 years of service.

