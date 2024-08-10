The new version of Snow White shows off in a short teaser trailer

HQ

The much talked about new version of Snow White has now been revealed for the first time in a short teaser trailer starring Rachel Zegler. The feature film has been making headlines since it was first announced and whether the criticism is justified, well, that remains to be seen.

At least in the teaser we now get definitive proof that much of the original story seems to be intact after all, although there was much talk that this was not the case. The poisoned apple, the seven dwarfs and (of course) the wicked witch played here by Gal Gadot.

What do you think, could this be something good?