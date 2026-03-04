The new venue for the Spain vs. Argentina football match will be announced this week

HQ

The Finalissima, a football match between Spain (European champions) and Argentina (America and world champions), set to be played on March 27 in Qatar, may find a new location soon, as Qatar cancelled all football matches until further notice, due to the war between Iran and Israel and the US.

Since then, the Spanish and Argentinian football federations have worked against the clock to find a new venue, knowing that they have already sold out the 88,000 seats of the original stadium in Doha. Due to the proximity of the World Cup, it must take place during the international break, and Spain and Argentina had other friendly games scheduled those days against Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and Qatar.

According to AS, a decision is expected to be announced within the next 48 hours, and it is likely that it will be in Europe. However, it hasn't been easy to find a country that can hold multiple football matches between those six countries, and most major cities in Europe cannot hold it, as they have other international games scheduled, including Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris.

A possibility that arises is for it to take place in Spain, but due to obvious reasons, Argentina will fight against it, hoping to get a neutral grounds for the football match. Other potential venues include Morocco, New Jersey, or Miami.