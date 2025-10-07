The new Two Strikes DLC is also the crossover with the anime Baki Hanma

HQ

Today saw the first edition of out of Bounds, a new digital event that aims to showcase and promote indie projects being developed in Spain to the world. The initiative has shown today 12 games in total, five of them have had their first look at the world, and six others have advanced details about their current state of development. And the twelfth? Well, in this case it was to show us a very special content of an already published game: It is the new DLC for Two Strikes, a title developed by Retro Reactor, and which is based on the anime series Baki Hanma.

This content, besides including the fighter from the popular anime available on Crunchyroll and Netflix, also introduces a new fighting arena called The Underground Arena, as well as a new theme song inspired by the anime series.

"Baki Hanma, the world's strongest teenager, joins the brutal world of Two Strikes. Born to fight and trained to push all limits, Baki brings his unparalleled martial prowess and relentless spirit to the battlefield. With crushing blows, lightning reflexes and a will forged through countless battles, Baki shakes up the fight like never before."

Check out all the trailer for Baki Hanma's DlC in Two Strikes, out now on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, below.