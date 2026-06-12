The new Transformers movie has found its writer

The Autobots will soon be rolling out once more. Despite the animated feature Transformers One not quite living up to Paramount's expectations at the box office, the studio has no plans to abandon the IP, and has now confirmed a new screenwriter coming in for an upcoming film.

As TheWrap learned recently, It: Welcome to Derry writer Jason Fuchs is going to write the script for a new Transformers movie at Paramount. Plot details are being hidden for now, but with Michael Bay on board to produce, we can imagine a lot of explosions are going to be involved at some point.

This isn't the only Transformers project in the works, as a follow-up to Rise of the Beasts is being made, too, with Derek Connolly writing the script for that one. That untitled film is also going to be the G.I. Joe x Transformers crossover movie.

We're not sure where Fuchs' story will take us, but there is a bit of freedom if he's working on a completely different spin-off. We'll only know when Paramount is ready to reveal more details, but until then Fuchs will be tapping away at his laptop, plugging the script for the new movie.