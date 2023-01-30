Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

The new Tera-Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is dedicated to Armarouge and Ceruledge.

Between 3 and 5 February, both Pokémon will appear in the 4 and 5 star Tera-raids, so it will be an important step for many to complete the Pokédex.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After last weekend, when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players were able to get their hands on Greninja, now a new Tera-Raid event is taking over Game Freak's game, although this time it won't be about a Pokémon that can't be found organically in Paldea.

This time the event will revolve around two of the new ninth generation Pokémon, Armarouge and Ceruledge. That's right, both evolved forms of Charcadet, but with the peculiarity that until now it was only possible to get hold of one of them in each version (without swapping, of course). Armarouge was exclusive to Scarlet, while Ceruledge was exclusive in Violet.

Both will appear in four- and five-star Tera-Raids in both versions of the game, making it a great chance to get your hands on the Pokémon from the other version of the game. Remember that to get them inside the game you have to get an item (an armour) from an NPC in Zapapico village, who will give you Auspicious Armour (to get Armarouge) or Malicious Armour (to evolve Ceruledge), in exchange for ten pieces of Bronzor or ten pieces of Sinistea. Once we have the armour, we can give it to the Pokémon and it will evolve to the next level.

The next Tera-Raid Battle (on Valentine's Day), will revolve around Tandemaus. We will bring you the details as they become known.

Thanks, Serebii

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
Serebii.net

Related texts



Loading next content