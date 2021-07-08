The new Switch dock will be sold separately

If you mainly play your Switch at home and have no need for the new Switch OLED, but want a new docking station for either the sweet looks, ethernet, or just have more docking stations to move your Switch unit between - we have some good news for you. Nintendo has confirmed they will sell the stand-alone dock exclusively through their web store:

"The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail."

Will you be getting a new docking station for your Switch?

Thanks, Digital Trends.