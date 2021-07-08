English
The new Switch dock will be sold separately

It will be sold exclusively on Nintendo's online store.

If you mainly play your Switch at home and have no need for the new Switch OLED, but want a new docking station for either the sweet looks, ethernet, or just have more docking stations to move your Switch unit between - we have some good news for you. Nintendo has confirmed they will sell the stand-alone dock exclusively through their web store:

"The white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adaptor, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail."

Will you be getting a new docking station for your Switch?

