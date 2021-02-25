The new Spider-Man movie has got it's title

You're watching Advertisements

Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon trolled their fans properly when a couple of official images from the upcoming Spider-Man sequel were released online yesterday, with the stars announcing fake titles such as Spider-Man: Phone Home and Spider-Man: Home Wrecker. Now, however, the film's true title has finally become official via Holland's Instagram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the Holland-led spider saga, which is expected to pave the way for the multiverse concept after Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were confirmed to be returning as their comic book villains. There have also been rumours that Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone would return to the franchise, but this should, as usual, be taken with a large scoop of salt. Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to premiere this December.