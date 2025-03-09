The new season of One Punch Man showcased in a short teaser

A new teaser for the third season of One Punch Man has recently been released, giving us a small glimpse of what's to come as Saitama and his allies prepare for an epic battle. Unfortunately, it seems that the animation quality has taken a hit, noticeably declining compared to previous seasons. This is a disappointing trend, considering the same thing happened between the first and second seasons, which already sparked strong reactions online among fans.

The new episodes are set to premiere in October, and we can only hope that the animation studio, J.C. Staff, manages to address these shortcomings before then.

Are you looking forward to the new season of One Punch Man?