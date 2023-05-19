The new season of Futurama arrives in July

It really hasn't taken Hulu all too long to get the return of Futurama in the hands of fans, as the animated series will be making its return this July. As has been confirmed in a new trailer, the continuation of the formerly concluded show will be kicking off on July 24 with a brand-new episode, which will be followed up with a new episode each week every following Monday for ten weeks.

Hulu has commissioned the show for 20 episodes, and the remaining 10 are expected to premiere at a later date.

As for what this means for regions without Hulu, while there has been no confirmation as of yet, it's highly likely that the show comes to Disney+ instead, although whether this will be on July 24 as well remains to be seen.

Either way, check out the wacky short teaser trailer below.