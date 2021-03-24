The new Resident Evil movie is inspired by John Carpenter

You're watching Advertisements

The Resident Evil movie franchise was actually pretty popular despite the fact that both critics and gamers seemed to really loathe it. But now a full reboot is coming with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City - which is based on the two first games - and it will allegedly be more like the source material. Now the director Johannes Roberts has revealed his source of inspiration.

According to IGN, Roberts was very inspired by the master of horror, John Carpenter, and wanted to make sure to get the tone right:

"[The remake of the second game] was such a wonderful cinematic experience with the tone, the constant dark, rain, the aspect of the game and I just took that and went yeah, that's the world I want to work in. We very much took the tone of the remake of the second game and made that our template for this movie."

Roberts especially mentioned Carpenter's Assault on Precint 13 and The Fog as important:

"I'm a huge John Carpenter fan and I really took to that. The way he tells these claustrophobic siege movies and I took movies like Assault on Precinct 13 and The Fog and these disparate group of characters coming together under siege, and I took that as my filmic inspiration.

We have two very separate locations but we split people off into their worlds. One is more of a siege movie style with the police station, and then you have the mansion which is creepy as fuck."

In the movie, we find actors like Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is planned for a September release, but movies and dates hasn't exactly been reliable last year, so make what you want of it.