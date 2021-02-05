The new Resident Evil move premieres in September

You're watching Advertisements

We know, dates when movies will launch at the cinema is about as accurate as a game of 'Chinese whispers' when you're drunk. Still, Sony has just announced that the new Resident Evil movie premieres at theaters on September 3 this year. Allegedly, at least, as movies has been delayed, delayed, and delayed again as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We wouldn't hold our breath that this will actually happen, but it is what we have to hope for currently, at least. And as this is only a half year away, we assume the first trailer will be released shortly, perhaps during Super Bowl this weekend, when a lot of movies/TV series usually get the first trailers.