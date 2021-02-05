LIVE

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
The new Resident Evil move premieres in September

Hopefully this release date isn't impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

We know, dates when movies will launch at the cinema is about as accurate as a game of 'Chinese whispers' when you're drunk. Still, Sony has just announced that the new Resident Evil movie premieres at theaters on September 3 this year. Allegedly, at least, as movies has been delayed, delayed, and delayed again as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We wouldn't hold our breath that this will actually happen, but it is what we have to hope for currently, at least. And as this is only a half year away, we assume the first trailer will be released shortly, perhaps during Super Bowl this weekend, when a lot of movies/TV series usually get the first trailers.

