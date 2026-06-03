The new president of the Solomon Islands is set to review his security agreement with China and is moving towards a treaty with Australia

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The Solomon Islands are an independent nation comprising an archipelago of over a thousand islands stretching more than 1,600 km, and have recently seen a change of government, with Matthew Wale now serving as prime minister. The prime minister has travelled to the Australian Parliament in Canberra to formalise a comprehensive strategic treaty with the country, whilst announcing a review of its current security agreement with the People's Republic of China.

In the past, the Solomon Islands had maintained cordial relations with China, but with the rise of Prime Minister Wale, a critic of the Beijing government, he now wishes to review the security agreement signed in 2022 by his predecessor with the Asian giant, a move that has prompted diplomatic overtures towards the country from Australia and the United States.

"The Solomon Islands are friends of Australia; they always have been and always will be," Whale said at a press conference alongside his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, as reported by Reuters. "We recognise that there have been problems in recent years. We have sought a fresh start."

However, this strategic agreement does not mean that the Solomon Islands will sever ties with China, as since 2022 Whale's position, whilst not having become entirely favourable to China, has certainly softened considerably.