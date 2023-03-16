Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The new Pokémon anime protagonists will get their own manga series

Its first release takes place on the same day as the new anime begins.

The changing of the guard is well and truly underway for the Pokémon anime now, with Ash and Pikachu only having two episodes left in their 25-year run as the series' protagonists, Liko and Roy are set to take over from the 14th of April.

As well as starring in the new anime series, it has been revealed that a manga based on the show will be produced as well. It has not been revealed what content we'll see from the new manga, as it releases on the same day as the anime, it seems unlikely it'll offer a prequel to Liko and Roy's tale.

Perhaps we'll just be getting more of the new series protagonists to flesh out their role in the Pokémon franchise and the Paldea region. So far, we've only got the cover to go off, so it's hard to tell.

As expected, this manga will only release officially in Japan, so it may be some time before we find out what it's even about.

