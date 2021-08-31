The new PlayStation 5 might actually be worse than the original model

HQ

PlayStation 5 is without a doubt one of the biggest video game consoles ever made. One of the reasons for this is, that it requires a certain amount of space to keep the console cool enough under a heavy load.

The console was launched back in November 2020, and Sony still has problems in delivering enough units to answer market's demand. Because of this, Sony decided to some small changes to the console in order to speed up the production process (and lower the production costs as well). This new model went on sale in Japan and Australia last month without Sony making any noise about it. ​But as it turns out, this new PlayStation 5 model might actually be worse than the original model.

A YouTuber Austin Evans managed to get his hands on one of these new models, and made some crude tests. One of the biggest changes involves PS5's cooling system: the heat sink has been significantly reduced. Because of this, the new console gets hotter than the original model. Measurements were done only from exhaust vents, and according to that, the console runs about 3 degrees Celsius hotter than the original PS5 launch model. This could be due to the fact that the new model is blowing out heat more efficiently than the launch model, so more thorough tests are needed.

If the new PS5 is actually running hotter, it might have an effect of the console's life span in the long run.

Thanks, VGC